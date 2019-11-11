Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Plays just four minutes Sunday
Caldwell-Pope recorded just one rebound in four minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to Toronto.
Caldwell-Pope was basically out of the rotation during Sunday's loss, continuing his poor start to the season. He has demonstrated the ability to put up standard relevant numbers in previous season, however, it appears unlikely he is going to get a chance to do the same moving forward, barring multiple injuries.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points in resounding win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Breaks scoring drought in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads bench in minutes•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up in preseason finale•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.