Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope has moved into the starting lineup for the past three games, and the veteran shooting guard averages 14.0 points in 26.3 minutes while shooting 63.0 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from deep over that span. Based on his solid production of late, he might remain as a starter Friday on the road against Oklahoma City.