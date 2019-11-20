Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Plays season-high 33 minutes
Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.
Caldwell-Pope has moved into the starting lineup for the past three games, and the veteran shooting guard averages 14.0 points in 26.3 minutes while shooting 63.0 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from deep over that span. Based on his solid production of late, he might remain as a starter Friday on the road against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Empty 13 points in victory•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Excels in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drawing second start of season•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-time call Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...