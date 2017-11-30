Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Posts 21 points in overtime loss
Caldwell-Pope recorded 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and a steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.
The former Georgia standout arrived in Los Angeles with minimal fanfare but his impact has definitely been felt. After four seasons in Detriot, Caldwell-Pope has seen increased opportunity as the Lakers' starting shooting guard, and he's really been turning it on lately, as he scored a season-high 29 points against the Clippers on Monday. His performance tonight marks four straight games with 20 points or more, and while he only recorded one steal Wednesday, he leads the Lakers in steals and is ranked 15th in the league with 31 total steals. Caldwell-Pope is also an excellent rebounder and his balanced stat line makes him a valuable commodity. He should be considered a strong buy in all formats.
