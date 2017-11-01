Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in 13 against old squad

Caldwell-Pope posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.

KCP faced off against his former teammates for the first time and drew even with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram for second in scoring on the starting five. The 24-year-old guard drained only 40.0 percent of his 10 attempts, but that represented a marked improvement over his previous two games in particular, contests in which he'd managed unsightly success rates of just 20.0 and 18.2 percent, respectively. With a notable chunk of his fantasy production stemming from scoring, fantasy owners will likely have to grin and bear it when it comes to Caldwell-Pope's occasional downturns. On a more positive note, his work on the glass has been solid thus far, as he's brought down between six and seven rebounds in three of his five contests and is currently averaging a career-high 4.8 boards overall.