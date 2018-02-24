Caldwell-Pope poured in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

KCP came out of the post-All-Star-break gate firing on all cylinders, posting his fourth game with at least 60.0 percent shooting over the last five contests in the process. The 25-year-old's hot streak is an unexpected but welcome sight, considering he's endured multiple rough patches from the field this season. Factoring in Friday's production, Caldwell-Pope is draining 47.8 percent of his attempts in eight February contests, which easily qualifies as his best monthly figure in that category this season.