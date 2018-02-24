Play

Caldwell-Pope poured in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

KCP came out of the post-All-Star-break gate firing on all cylinders, posting his fourth game with at least 60.0 percent shooting over the last five contests in the process. The 25-year-old's hot streak is an unexpected but welcome sight, considering he's endured multiple rough patches from the field this season. Factoring in Friday's production, Caldwell-Pope is draining 47.8 percent of his attempts in eight February contests, which easily qualifies as his best monthly figure in that category this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories