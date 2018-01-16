Caldwell-Pope collected 27 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

The scoring total was Caldwell-Pope's second-highest of the season, largely in part to his season-high six threes made on the night. Kyle Kuzma came off the bench Monday and Brandon Ingram (ankle) didn't play, so Caldwell-Pope stepped up on offense and delivered an efficient night for the Lakers, albeit it wasn't enough for the win. He won't hit that many threes on most nights, but he does have that range in his arsenal and he's a true scorer from the shooting guard position.