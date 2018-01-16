Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in game-high 27 points Monday
Caldwell-Pope collected 27 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.
The scoring total was Caldwell-Pope's second-highest of the season, largely in part to his season-high six threes made on the night. Kyle Kuzma came off the bench Monday and Brandon Ingram (ankle) didn't play, so Caldwell-Pope stepped up on offense and delivered an efficient night for the Lakers, albeit it wasn't enough for the win. He won't hit that many threes on most nights, but he does have that range in his arsenal and he's a true scorer from the shooting guard position.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to travel for away games•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 12 in Wednesday return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set to return to availability•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out next two games•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will be available vs. Warriors•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out due to travel restriction•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.