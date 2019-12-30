Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Powers second unit in win
Caldwell-Pope supplied a season-high 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
With LeBron James (13 points on 3-for-10 shooting) and Kyle Kuzma (zero points on 0-for-7 shooting) enduring poor nights from the field, Caldwell-Pope stepped up to fill the scoring void. Though Avery Bradley has supplanted him for a starting role on the wing, Caldwell-Pope remains the more productive fantasy option of the two. In his four games since moving back to the bench, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 12.8 points (on 57.1 percent shooting), 2.8 triples, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes.
