Caldwell-Pope (knee) is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers also listed Caldwell-Pope as probable ahead of Game 4 on Monday, but he was cleared to start in advance of tipoff and finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes in Los Angeles' 135-115 win. Assuming his knee doesn't prove too troublesome in pregame warmups, Caldwell-Pope should once again start alongside Danny Green on the wing.