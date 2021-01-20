Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
It's now been five games since Caldwell-Pope returned from injury, but the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report with a sprained left ankle. Expect the veteran to play Thursday.
