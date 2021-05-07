Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Caldwell-Pope is still battling an ankle injury, but he should play for a seventh straight game. Over the past six, he's averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes.