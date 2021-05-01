Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors.
Caldwell-Pope has appeared in three straight games while dealing with the issue, and that shouldn't chance Sunday. In April, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes.
