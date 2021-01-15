Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Matthew Moreno of LakersNation.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope returned from a four-game absence during Wednesday's win over the Thunder, scoring 10 points across 20 minutes. He looks to likely be on track to play Friday as well, barring any setbacks.
