Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game at Washington.
The veteran missed a game over the weekend with a sprained right ankle, but he was back in the lineup for Monday's win over Orlando. Caldwell-Pope played a full workload (33 minutes), finishing with 10 points, five boards, three assists and two steals.
