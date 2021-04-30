Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Kings, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
Caldwell-Pope has been dealing with a right ankle sprain lately, but it's not expected to force him to miss Friday's game. He managed just four points across 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.
