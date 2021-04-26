Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Caldwell-Pope missed Saturday's game due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll likely be able to return against Orlando. If he's ultimately active, Ben McLemore would likely retreat to the bench.
