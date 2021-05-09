Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, but he's appeared in each of the past seven games. During this stretch, he's averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes.

