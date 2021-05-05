Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
After missing one game due to an ankle injury, Caldwell-Pope has appeared in each of the past five. During this stretch, he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes. Expect the veteran to see the court and start Thursday.
