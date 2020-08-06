Caldwell-Pope is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to bruised ribs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The three-and-D guard apparently picked up the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, in which he had jus five points on 2-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes. Through four games, Caldwell-Pope is just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc.
