Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The injury hasn't affected KCP's availability since April 24. Over his past nine games, he's averaged 9.8 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes.
