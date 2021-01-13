Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After missing four consecutive games with an ankle injury, Caldwell-Pope has appeared in the past two games and should take the court again Wednesday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.8 minutes.