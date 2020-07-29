Caldwell-Pope is probable for Thursday's opener against the Clippers due to a bruised right rib.

Caldwell-Pope presumably suffered the injury during the Lakers' final scrimmage. That said, it shouldn't keep him out of the team's first seeding game. With Avery Bradley (personal) and Rajon Rondo (hand) sidelined, KCP could be in line for extended run. In the 11 games this season that he's garnered at least 30 minutes, he's averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals.