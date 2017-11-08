Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable with hip strain
Caldwell-Pope is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left hip strain,
Since completed a two-game suspension to begin the season, Caldwell-Pope has suited in each of the Lakers' subsequent eight contests, averaging 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. With the hip strain seemingly a minor concern, Caldwell-Pope should suit up Wednesday and pick up his usual 30-plus minutes.
