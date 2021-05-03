Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Denver, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.
Caldwell-Pope has played in each of the last four games, but it looks like the Lakers will probably continue to keep him on the injury report for each game the rest of the way. At this point, there's no reason to believe his status is actually in any jeopardy.
