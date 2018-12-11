Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Productive on second unit again
Caldwell-Pope contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat on Monday.
Caldwell-Pope turned in another productive outing off the bench, leading the Lakers bench in scoring. The veteran two-guard has now notched double-digit point tallies in six of the last seven contests, as he's consistently logging minutes in the low-to-mid-20s each night. While he doesn't offer much outside the scoring categories, KCP retains fantasy utility in deeper formats for his serviceable offensive contributions.
