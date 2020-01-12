Caldwell-Pope generated 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Saturday's 125-110 win over the Thunder.

The seventh-year forward filled in for starter Danny Green (hip) and performed his usual role of taking occasional shots when needed. It was a typical performance from the 26-year-old, as he's averaged 11.1 points in the 20 games he's started. KCP may start on Monday versus Cleveland if Green isn't fully healthy, though he unlikely offers much value considering who the Lakers have.