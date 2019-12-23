Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pushed to bench Sunday
Caldwell-Pope will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Denver, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope, who'd started the past 18 games, will be replaced by Avery Bradley in the starting unit Sunday. While it' unclear if the move's expected to be permanent, Bradley had started 10 games earlier in the season before suffering a leg injury that kept him out for nearly a month. In 10 appearances off the bench this season, Caldwell-Pope's generating just 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.4 minutes.
