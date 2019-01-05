Pope collected 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.

With Kyle Kuzma (bak sidelined and a host of other Lakers battling injury, Pop emerged with the starting five on Friday with an excellent effort. His role with the team has decreased a bit this season with the arrival of LeBron James, so it's no surprise that KCP's name has been attached to trade rumors in recent weeks. While he's expressed a desire to stay with the team, his presence with another squad would certainly affect his value. It will be interesting to see how the market shakes out for the Lakers in the coming months.