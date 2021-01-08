Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
The 27-year-old has been sidelined the past three games by the left ankle sprain, and he's initially been considered questionable for each contest. Kyle Kuzma is poised for another start if Caldwell-Pope's absence continues.
