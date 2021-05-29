Caldwell-Pope (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
An MRI confirmed Caldwell-Pope didn't suffer any structural damage, but he'll still be questionable for Sunday's Game 4. If he sits out, more minutes would be available for Wesley Matthews and Alex Caruso.
