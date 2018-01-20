Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) fully participated in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Caldwell-Pope missed Friday's contest against the Pacers due to an Achilles strain, though it's apparently improved enough for him to practice fully. More word on his availability for Sunday's contest should arrive following morning shootaround.

