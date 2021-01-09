Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets.
Caldwell-Pope has missed the past four games, but he may be able to return Sunday. If he does, that could mean reduced minutes for Wesley Matthews and Talen Horton-Tucker.
