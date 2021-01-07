Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersDaily.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope has missed the past two games for the Lakers while dealing with a left ankle sprain, but there may be a chance that the guard can return. Caldwell-Pope will likely be a game-time call Thursday against San Antonio.
