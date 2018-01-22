Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to play Tuesday
Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Bill Oram of Southern California News Group reports.
Caldwell-Pope has already missed the last two games with a strained Achilles, and the Lakers will wait until shootaround Tuesday morning to issue a more definitive update on his status. In the event that he misses a third straight game, expect Josh Hart to remain in the starting lineup, with Corey Brewer and Jordan Clarkson -- especially if Lonzo Ball (knee) sits out -- in line for increased time off the bench.
