Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a lower back bruise.
Caldwell-Pope has been exceptionally healthy this season and hasn't missed a game since Jan. 8. If he sits out Saturday, more minutes would be available for Wesley Matthews, Ben McLemore and Alex Caruso.
