Caldwell-Pope scored four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 21 minutes in a victory versus Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Caldwell-Pope started the contest, but Wesley Matthews got more playing time, logging 30 minutes and scoring 10 points. Caldwell-Pope is averaging a meager 6.1 points on 35.4 percent shooting over his last 10 games despite logging nearly 28 minutes per contest. He is contributing little in the way of peripheral stats as well, and it is fair to wonder how long Los Angeles will stick with him in the starting lineup if he doesn't begin to improve his production.