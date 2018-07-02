Caldwell-Pope agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Lakers on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is the second straight year that Caldwell-Pope will sign a one-year deal with the Lakers, but he is taking a slightly lower salary for the 2018-19 season after making $18 million last year. Caldwell-Pope appeared in 74 games for Los Angeles last season and averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting a solid 38.3 percent from behind the arc. With the arrival of LeBron James to Los Angeles, Caldwell-Pope's usage will surely decline, but he should get plenty of open looks from behind the arc that James has managed to get his teammates for years now, which could lead to a more efficient season for the former Georgia standout.