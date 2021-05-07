Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Caldwell-Pope continues to nurse a lingering ankle issue, but he'll play through the injury for a sixths straight occasion. He should be set to draw his usual start Thursday.
