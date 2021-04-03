Caldwell-Pope posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

Caldwell-Pope has been struggling with his shot in recent games and that didn't change here, but he made four treys after draining just one combined over his previous three appearances -- that's a small sign of progress for the perimeter threat. Caldwell-Pope has recorded multiple treys in just two of his last nine appearances, however, and he needs to get his shooting figures back on track as soon as possible. Otherwise, his fantasy upside will be almost non-existent.