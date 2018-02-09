Caldwell-Pope supplied 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope's scoring total paced the Lakers and was his highest since Jan. 15. The 24-year-old's 70.0 percent success rate was also his best of the campaign and was a nice bounce-back from a seven-game stretch where he'd shot just 38.1 percent. KCP's production continue to fluctuate pretty significantly, as he's tallied single-digit point totals in four of the last eight contests. He does have the ability to make some solid contributions on the glass on occasion, as he's now hauled in between five and seven boards in four of the last seven games and is averaging a career-high 4.7 rebounds.