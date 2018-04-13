Caldwell-Pope appeared in 74 games with the Lakers during the 2017-18 NBA season and averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Caldwell-Pope may have been the most reliable Lakers' player this year, as he saw 33.2 minutes of action over 74 games and produced just over 13 points per game. The 24-year-old out of Georgia shot a career high 42.6 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from three-point range. Caldwell-Pope will be a free agent this summer and will be a great small-forward addition to any team, given the price tag.