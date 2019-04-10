Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Remains blistering hot in loss
Caldwell-Pope turned in 32 points (11-31 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 44 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
With the Lakers sporting a mile-long list of key absences, Caldwell-Pope once again stepped up as the usage monster for the night. The veteran easily paced all scorers in shot attempts and posted his second straight 32-point effort in the process. KCP also has 23- and 25-point tallies on his April resume, and he's demonstrated excellent late-season scoring upside on multiple occasions when given sufficient minutes. However, the book on Caldwell-Pope remains the same as it always has -- he's a streaky shooter than can always turn in just as bad of a clunker as he can a lights-out effort such as Tuesday's. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to find a starting job elsewhere in the 2019-20 campaign after playing this season on his second consecutive one-year contract with the Lakers.
