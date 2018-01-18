Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder after straining his Achilles, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caldwell-Pope suffered his injury in the first half of Wednesday's tilt. It doesn't appear for the time being that it's overly serious and he isn't likely to miss much time beyond Wednesday's game. If he's unable to return expect Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart, and Tyler Ennis to see a few extra minutes.