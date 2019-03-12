Caldwell-Pope will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Caldwell-Pope will be replaced by Reggie Bullock in the starting unit. He got a rare start in Saturday's loss to the Celtics, but produced just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and no other statistics across 16 minutes.

