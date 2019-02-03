Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Returns to starting five
Caldwell-Pope will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With LeBron James getting the night off for rest, Caldwell-Pope will be re-inserted into the starting five. As a starter, he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.7 minutes.
