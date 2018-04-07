Caldwell-Pope mustered eight points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

KCP's night was a stark departure from Wednesday's overtime win over the Spurs, when he'd posted a 77.8 percent success rate on nine attempts. He sunk to a 23.1 percent figure Friday, leading to his first single-digit point tally of April. Despite the rough night, he's still sporting impressive averages of 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 38.0 minutes across four games in the current month.