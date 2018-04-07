Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rough shooting night Friday
Caldwell-Pope mustered eight points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
KCP's night was a stark departure from Wednesday's overtime win over the Spurs, when he'd posted a 77.8 percent success rate on nine attempts. He sunk to a 23.1 percent figure Friday, leading to his first single-digit point tally of April. Despite the rough night, he's still sporting impressive averages of 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 38.0 minutes across four games in the current month.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Near-perfect from field Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 28 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggles with shot again Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers cold shooting night in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....