Caldwell-Pope (ankle) won't play Friday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Kyle Kuzma should start in his place against Chicago.
