Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Sunday
Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) will not play in Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Despite the fact that he was able to practice Saturday and entered the day with a questionable tag, Caldwell-Pope is set to miss his second consecutive game after straining his Achilles during Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder. With Lonzo Ball (knee) also out Sunday, reserve guards Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart should be in line to see a large uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable Sunday vs. New York•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't play Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Return questionable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in game-high 27 points Monday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to travel for away games•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...