Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) will not play in Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Despite the fact that he was able to practice Saturday and entered the day with a questionable tag, Caldwell-Pope is set to miss his second consecutive game after straining his Achilles during Wednesday's tilt against the Thunder. With Lonzo Ball (knee) also out Sunday, reserve guards Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart should be in line to see a large uptick in minutes.