Caldwell-Pope (knee) said Monday that he's questionable for Game 5 against Phoenix on Tuesday, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 due to a left knee injury which continues to bother him. The 28-year-old shooting guarded claimed to be feeling better after a few days off, but the team will likely not make a final decision on his status until close to tipoff. Wesley Matthews got the spot start in Game 4, and would likely remain in the starting lineup for Game 5 if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
