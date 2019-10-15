Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 11 points in preseason win
Caldwell-Pope posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during the Lakers' 104-98 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
KCP wasn't at his sharpest shooting-wise, but he still managed a second straight 11-point effort. The veteran wing is expected to split time at two-guard with fellow vets Danny Green and Avery Bradley this season, which could lead to a downturn in the 24.8 minutes per game he logged in the 2018-19 campaign.
