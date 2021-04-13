Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

While he didn't match his 28-point explosion from two games ago, Caldwell-Pope has steadied his production of late. Across his last five games, he's scored in double-digits on four occasions while also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 2.8 assists per game.